Prosorba Column Trials Provide Hope For Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

A clinical trial of Imre's Prosorba blood filtration column has yielded positive results in patients who have failed traditional drug therapies for rheumatoid arthritis.

The company said Prosorba therapy generated a statistically significant 76% reduction in painful joints after six months' follow-up, as well as a 71% reduction in swollen joints, in 73% of the patient population studied. Outcomes were measured using the internationally-recognized Paulus criteria.

Imre added that it was noteworthy that the benefits of Prosorba therapy was maintained for a relatively long follow-up period. The results were presented at the International Congress of Rheumatology in Bari, Italy, on September 30 and will also be presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting on October 26.