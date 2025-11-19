Prosorba Column Trials Provide Hope For Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

A clinical trial of Imre's Prosorba blood filtration column has yielded positive results in patients who have failed traditional drug therapies for rheumatoid arthritis.
The company said Prosorba therapy generated a statistically significant 76% reduction in painful joints after six months' follow-up, as well as a 71% reduction in swollen joints, in 73% of the patient population studied. Outcomes were measured using the internationally-recognized Paulus criteria.
Imre added that it was noteworthy that the benefits of Prosorba therapy was maintained for a relatively long follow-up period. The results were presented at the International Congress of Rheumatology in Bari, Italy, on September 30 and will also be presented at the American College of Rheumatology meeting on October 26.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze