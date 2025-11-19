PROSPECTS FOR DRUG PRICE CHANGES

Pharmaceutical price changes over the next five or six years will vary significantly in various parts of the world, ranging from a rise of 8% by the year 2000 in the USA, a more modest 2% in Europe and a decline of 12% in Japan. This was the finding of part of a study by Datamonitor, in which executives from major companies in the three regions were asked to rank the importance of factors which might have an influence on pricing.

With the 6.6% (though averaging 7.4% overall) price cuts in Japan implemented April 1, it appears that Japanese pharmaceutical executives may have been optimistic with their forecasts to the year 2000, Datamonitor comments. And a new departure has been the introduction of special price cuts for two groups of drugs - interferons and lipid-lowering agents (Marketletter March 21).

Major Factors In The USA In the USA, pharmaceutical executives stated that the very strong buying power generated by the contraction of buying sites has led to more negotiated prices at lower levels. This rise in importance of managed care organizations there has led to a decrease in the number of important drug buying centers and an increase in the size of each center's drug spend.