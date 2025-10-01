Prospects For Expansion In The CRO Industry

1995 was a banner year for the US contract research organization industry, with revenue growth generally strong and operating and net profits gains considerable for almost all the larger CROs, according to analyst Jonathan Gelles at Schroder Wertheim, in a new report on this sector. Moreover, he says, the trends amongst smaller companies are sufficiently encouraging to convince him that a number of these should turn profitable at some point during 1996.
Describing the development of the CRO industry in an earlier report. Dr Gelles noted that at the beginning of the 1990s, there were no more than four dedicated CROs with combined revenues of under $150 million. All but one were US-based, and they conducted most of their activities within the USA.
Industry Revenues Now At $2.5 Billion Besselaar was then thought to be the largest, and certainly the only CRO with an international presence. Some CROs were part of a larger organization, and no dedicated CRO was publically quoted. Since then, the analyst notes, there has been a tidal wave of change, led by the increasing complexity of regulations governing drug approvals. Six US companies went public, he says, and there have been a host of mergers, while industry revenues mushroomed to an estimated $2.5 billion. However, still no more than 10 or 12 dedicated CROs have annual revenues in excess of $50 million.
