Prospects For Glutamate Antagonists In Stroke

Although the neurotoxic properties of excitatory amino acids such as glutamate have been known about for decades, the development of drugs to combat these effects has followed a long and arduous path.

Overstimulation of glutamate receptors, and more specifically the ionotropic NMDA (n-methyl-d-aspartate) receptor, has been associated with a complex cascade of events, characterized by an inappropriate influx of calcium ions into nerve cells. For example, after a stroke, the ischemic tissue is stimulated into the release of excess concentrations of glutamate (possibly by inhibition or reversal of the systems which transport the transmitter into cells from the synapse). More glutamate is therefore available to stimulate the NMDA receptors, leading to overexcitation of neurons and a excessive influx of calcium ions.

This rise in intracellular calcium can lead to the activation of a number of enzyme systems (eg protein kinase C, phospholipases, proteases), which have multiple effects including the inhibition of glutamate uptake, which further exacerbates the situation. These enzymatic processes can also cause the neuron to "digest itself" by protein breakdown, free-radical formation and lipid peroxidation. Injured neurons then release more glutamate that in turn injures other neighbouring neurons - a classic example of positive feedback.