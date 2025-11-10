Prostaglandin Paradox In Inflammatory Disease; Liposome Involvement

Researchers from The Liposome Company and Jefferson Medical College in the USA believe they have discovered one reason why prostaglandins have dual effects in inflammation, sometimes stimulating and sometimes inhibiting the process.

The researchers have found that liposomes can toggle the action of prostaglandins from inflammatory to anti-inflammatory. In animal models of septic shock, administration of prostaglandin E1 alone increased mortality, but when liposomes were given at the same time, the agent became anti-inflammatory and life-saving, according to TLC. The reason for this is thought by the researchers to be that liposomes absorb opsonins in the blood, and the resulting complex has a profound inactivating effect on neutrophils in the presence of PGE1. The results of the animal studies were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (March 28).

TLC is developing a liposomal PGE1 product, TLC C-53, and a Phase II/III trial in adult respiratory distress syndrome patients is expected to begin later on this year. Meantime, a Phase II trial of TLC C-53 as an adjunctive therapy with thrombolytics and anticoagulants in myocardial infarction patients began recently.