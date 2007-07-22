Saturday 15 March 2025

ProStrakan submits Sancuso MAA

22 July 2007

Galashiels, Scotland-based ProStrakan has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European pharmaceutical regulator for Sancuso, its transdermal granisetron patch for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

Subject to successful completion of the European Union approval process, the company anticipates the EU launch of Sancuso in first-half 2009. ProStrakan submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration in June, and the group is currently awaiting confirmation of the acceptability of this filing. The NDA filing is a prelude to ProStrakan establishing a US sales and marketing presence, noted a company press release.

ProStrakan's transdermal patch delivers granisetron, an established 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, steadily into the bloodstream, which prevents CINV without the need for injection or having to swallow pills. The Scottish firm announced positive results from the pivotal Phase III program of the agent in patients undergoing multi-day chemotherapy in December 2006.

