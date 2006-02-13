ProStraken provides update on Sancuso and Tostrex trials

Scotland-based pharmaceutical company ProStraken, a specialist developer of products for unmet medical needs, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its Investigational New Drug application for Sancuso, a transdermal granisetron patch, used in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. The firm adds that it is currently examining the product in a Phase III European study and plans, having gained FDA approval, to begin recruiting for a Phase III US trial program.
In addition, ProStraken has announced the initiation of a Phase IIIb/IV study of its transdermal testosterone replacement therapy, Tostrex 2% gel, in hypogonadal men with decreased insulin sensitivity. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, called TIMES2, will take place at 31 centers across Europe.
