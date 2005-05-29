ProStraken to go for London stock market listing

Scotland-based specialty drugmaker ProStraken has said it will seek a London, UK, stock market listing, despite the uncertain investment climate.
According to a report in the UK's Financial Times, the company is expected to be floated with a market value of L270.0-L290.0 million ($496.2-$533.0 million), including L50.0 million of new capital.
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