Protease Problems

- After the blow of the emergence of resistance of HIV to non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (Marketletters passim), it appears that protease inhibitors are prone to the same problems. According to a report in the journal Nature (April 6), treatment with Merck & Co's Mk-639 for a year produced viral mutations that were resistant to not only the Merck drug but also to five other protease inhibitors with different structures. Further details of the study will be discussed in next week's issue.