Protego Biopharma

A clinical-stage company developing small-molecule therapies intended to reprogram protein folding in systemic amyloid diseases, led by a program in AL amyloidosis.

The company is based in San Diego, California. Protego’s scientific roots include work by cofounders Jeffery W. Kelly and Richard Labaudinière, associated with the discovery and development of tafamidis in transthyretin amyloidosis.

Protego’s platform focuses on modifying the energetics of protein folding and stability through small-molecule interactions, including pharmacological chaperone concepts, with additional emphasis on restoring proteostasis by modulating cellular stress and secretory pathways. The company positions this approach as potentially disease-modifying in protein misfolding disorders.

The lead clinical program is PROT-001 in amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. In December 2025, Protego said it would use new equity financing to move PROT-001 into a pivotal study, describing the candidate as designed to promote correct folding of immunoglobulin light chains and address upstream drivers of amyloid formation.

In December 2025, Protego announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series B financing to support the pivotal study and broader pipeline development. Public reporting around the round described participation from life science investors including the Novartis Venture Fund, alongside other syndicate members, and framed the financing as enabling global development planning.

Earlier funding included a $51 million Series A, announced in November 2021, which the company said would advance programs in systemic amyloid diseases and expand discovery capabilities in protein misfolding indications.

Protego’s stated near-term priorities are to generate pivotal-stage clinical evidence in AL amyloidosis and to extend its protein-folding platform into additional systemic amyloid and misfolding disorders. Longer term, the company has described building a portfolio across proteostasis-linked diseases where targeted stabilization of misfolding-prone proteins could translate into measurable clinical benefit.