Protein Poly grants Genencor technology rights

Protein Polymer Technologies, a developer of medicinal biomaterials, has granted Genencor International expanded global rights to personal care product applications from the former's proprietary protein polymer design and production technology.
Under the terms of the deal, Genencor will make annual payments until 2010 and pay royalties on sales, in consideration for the amended license rights. An initial payment has already been received by PPTI.
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