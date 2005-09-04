Protein test may aid advanced cancer therapy

Testing secondary tumors that have spread around the body for the protein HER-2 may help doctors decide the most effective treatment for some patients with advanced breast cancer, concludes a study published in the British Journal of Cancer, August 30 issue.
HER-2 is a useful predictor of how breast cancers will respond to treatment. Tumors with high levels of HER-2 are more sensitive to chemotherapy when given with the drug Herceptin (trastuzumab, developed by Genentech and marketed by majority parent Roche).
Generally, the decision to give Herceptin is based on the analysis of HER-2 levels in the original breast tumor, even if the cancer recurs several years later. But now researchers in Israel have shown that not all secondary tumors are biologically identical to the original, indicating that some patients may not receive the most effective treatment for their disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze