Protein test may aid advanced cancer therapy

Testing secondary tumors that have spread around the body for the protein HER-2 may help doctors decide the most effective treatment for some patients with advanced breast cancer, concludes a study published in the British Journal of Cancer, August 30 issue.

HER-2 is a useful predictor of how breast cancers will respond to treatment. Tumors with high levels of HER-2 are more sensitive to chemotherapy when given with the drug Herceptin (trastuzumab, developed by Genentech and marketed by majority parent Roche).

Generally, the decision to give Herceptin is based on the analysis of HER-2 levels in the original breast tumor, even if the cancer recurs several years later. But now researchers in Israel have shown that not all secondary tumors are biologically identical to the original, indicating that some patients may not receive the most effective treatment for their disease.