Protein Thera starts juvenile RA study

Protein Therapeutics has started a Phase II trial of its oral humangammaglobulin product, IgPO, in patients with severe juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, an indication for which it has orphan drug status in the USA. The firm has already completed a Phase II trial of IgPO in adult RA, and reported a favorable response rate, with no evidence of toxicity or worrisome side effects (Marketletter January 4 & 11, 1999). The new trial is expected to enrol around 50 children who will receive IgPO or placebo for eight weeks, after which they will be offered the option of entering an open-label extension.
