Proteolix licenses CyDex' Captisol

Lenexa, Kansas-based CyDex has licensed its Captisol enabling technology to fellow US firm Proteolix for use with a proteasome inhibitor that has shown promise in treating certain cancers such as multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.
CyDex's patented Captisol technology improves water solubility, bioavailability and complexation characteristics of insoluble and/or unstable drugs. The firm's pipeline of licensed and proprietary Captisol-enabled formulations targets a range of market segments including injectables, oral solutions and capsules, ophthalmic solutions, oral solids and inhalation.
CyDex granted Proteolix global rights to Captisol for a formulation of PR-171, a novel proteasome inhibitor derived from the natural product epoxomicin. PR-171 also known as carfilzomib. It is potent on heme tumor cell lines and induces programmed cell death in MM cells taken from patients, including those that are resistant to current therapies. The agent is now in Phase I clinical trials at six oncology centers in the USA and Canada, Proteolix noted.
