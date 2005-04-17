Proteome and ReGen sign research deal

Proteome Sciences has signed a research contract with fellow UK-based ReGen Therapeutics for the characterization of Colostrinin, a proline-rich polypeptide complex derived from bovine colostrum, which the latter firm is developing as a human and veterinary nutraceutical. Financial details were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Proteome Sciences will employ its ProteoSHOP proteomic technology to elucidate the biochemistry and activity profile of the agent, which ReGen is also developing as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.