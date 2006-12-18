Proteome gets US patent for stroke biomarker

UK-based proteomics specialist Proteome Sciences has been awarded US patent number 7,144,705 entitled Diagnostic Assay for Stroke. Its claims relate to methods of diagnosing stroke by measuring the levels of heart fatty acid binding protein (H-FABP), one of Proteome's proprietary biomarkers discovered in the blood of stroke patients.

The presence of H-FABP in patients suffering from stroke was first discovered in 1999 by scientists working at Switzerland's University of Geneva in collaboration with the UK firm. Since then, both parties have worked to validate its utility for diagnosing and monitoring the progression of stroke. This has resulted in the discovery of further protein biomarkers, all of which are subject to patent applications in the major jurisdictions including the USA, Europe and the Far East, from which combinations of stroke markers will be used to make panels for the diagnosis and prognosis of stroke in blood.

Proteome Sciences has previously announced four licensing agreements relating to its portfolio of stroke biomarkers. Its licensees continue to undertake their respective development program and the company looks forward to further progress with both existing and future licensees in 2007.