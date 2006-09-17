Proteome's ProteoSHOP shows utility in biomarker ID

UK-based proteomics firm Proteome Biosciences says that data, announced at the 7th International Proteomics Meeting in Siena, Italy, show the utility of its ProteoSHOP mass spectrometry platform in the evaluation of rejection markers in renal transplantation. The company added that the meeting also marked the first public demonstration of its proprietary TMT six-plex isobaric mass tags, used to optimized mass spectrometry in biomarker discovery.

The presentation, which was led by Josef Schwarz, head of laboratory at the firm's Frankfurt facility, described that analysis of a series of plasma samples taken pre- and post-surgery from 40 transplant patients who had suffered rejection, and 40 patients in whom the procedure had been a success. Using 2-dimensional gel electrophoresis, the group isolated 29 proteins which had previously been linked to rejection, in addition to identifying 17 new candidate biomarkers.

