Proteome Sci's 2004 loss narrows 23%

UK-based protein expression diagnostics firm Proteome Sciences has reported a loss of L4.0 million ($7.2 million) for 2004, down 5.8% on the previous year, excluding non-cash costs and share of associate company's losses.

Loss on ordinary activities after taxation improved 23% on 2003, to L5.2 million. The cash balance for the year stood at L2.4 million, down 61%. At the end of March, the firm said that it had generated around L4.7 million via a cash placing of ordinary shares with an institutional investor, with a further L225,000 raised through the exercise of warrants by Christopher Pearce, the chief executive.

2005 saw considerable activity in the firm's biomarker discovery programs, with 12 patents granted for conditions including stroke and cancer and others filed for variant form Creutzfeldt-Jakob and Alzheimer's disease.