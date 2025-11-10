Monday 10 November 2025

Protests Over J&J Home HIV Test

21 November 1994

Three groups representing AIDS patients have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to withhold approval of Johnson & Johnson's Confide HIV home test.

In their letter of complaint, the groups accuse the company of illegally promoting the product as safe and effective before it is approved, and point to former Surgeon General Everett Koop's Today show appearance, where he presented the product and said it was safe and effective. Dr Koop is a paid consultant to Direct Access Diagnostics, a J&J division, which makes the home test kit. The groups say they are are not opposed to home testing, but point out that they do not want a test on the market before concerns about confidentiality and adequacy of phone counselling have been addressed.

An FDA spokesman said the agency will review the letter and its claims, adding that it does not have to stop the approval process while looking into the charges. The company had denied the charges, adding that its response to media inquiries after a June hearing on home-testing kits was not promotion of an unapproved product. One AIDS activist said he personally funded some direct-mail campaigns attributed to the company.

