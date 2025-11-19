Proteus On Verge Of Major Deals

Proteus International of the UK says it expects to conclude five revenue-generating agreements before the end of its financial year in March 1996, with four of these planned for completion during the current year.

The five scheduled agreements are in the the following areas: DNA-binding drugs; a non-ionic surfactant vesicle adjuvant; a gonadotrophin-releasing hormone immunotherapeutic, a GnRH immunocastration vaccine and a bovine spongiform encephalopathy diagnostic.

The firm says that it has also reached key development milestones in its product pipeline. Preliminary results from the Phase I trial of NISV confirms safety of the product, its GnRH immunotherapeutic has entered preclinical toxicology, and the GnRH immunocastration vaccine has successfully completed a one-year trial in a target species.