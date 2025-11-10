Proteus Reflects On 1994/95 Product Progress

In 1994/95, Proteus International of the UK focused and streamlined its research efforts down to 12 projects, targeting infectious disease, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases and cancer, including new targets in HIV infection, rheumatoid arthritis asthma and thrombosis, said chief executive Jurek Sikorski at the company's preliminary results meeting late last month.

At the same time, Proteus has been building up a stable of collaborations with a number of major pharmaceutical companies, and has started commercial development of products such as its NISV adjuvant, DNA-binding drugs technology and gonadotrophin-releasing hormone immunotherapeutic. However, the presentation was apparently not enough to inspire investor confidence, as Proteus shares dropped after announcing larger than expected losses at the meeting (page 9).

Agreements were signed with SmithKline Beecham, Hoechst, Bayer, Intervet, Schering-Plough and Lederle-Praxis regarding the NISV adjuvant, after a promising preclinical evaluation program. A Phase I study in male volunteers will be conducted by a contract research organization this year, with results expected in the fourth quarter. SB and Lederle have options to license the adjuvent, and are currently evaluating NISV-formulated human vaccines.