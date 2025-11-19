PROTEUS SAYS JVS ARE THE WAY FORWARD

Proteus International, the UK specialist in computer-aided molecular modelling and rational drug design, has reported a pretax loss of L 2.73 million (4.1 million) for the six months ended September 30, 1993, as a result of increased product development costs.

Having recently announced joint venture agreements with Medeva and American Home Products (Marketletters passim), Proteus says it has moved into the second phase of its joint venture strategy, in that it is establishing product commercialization ventures with major and medium-sized drugmakers.

The company now has over 30 main programs under development, and around ten are now planned to be in Phase I clinical trials by the end of this year.