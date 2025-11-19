PROTEUS SHARE JUMP

- UK company Proteus International saw its share price leap 42 pence a share to 472 pence following the announcement of a strategic alliance with American Home Products on the development of biologicals and pharmaceuticals as animal vaccines and therapeutics. The previous week Proteus signed a joint-venture deal on human vaccines and therapeutics with Medeva.
