Proteus Shares Drop To All-Time Low

- Shares in the UK biotechnology firm, Proteus International, havefallen to an all-time low of 32 pence ($0.54). Last year, the firm was saved from liquidation by ML Laboratories, but since then has lost its chief executive, who has not been replaced; the company "resolves to do without," according to a report in The Times. Although six weeks ago, a publication entitled Proteus Reborn was issued, this has not appeared satisfactory to investors.