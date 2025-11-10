Proteus Signs Patent License Deal

UK-based computer-aided mol ecular modelling and rational drug design company Proteus International has signed a patent license agreement with SmithKline Beecham Biologicals. The deal gives SmithKline Beecham a non-exclusive worldwide license to Proteus' nonionic surfactant vesicle vaccine adjuvant patents for human use.

Under the terms of the agreement, Proteus will potentially receive a series of milestone payments and royalties on net sales of any vaccines covered by its patents. The company says that dependent on the number of vaccines sold under the terms of the patent license, future royalties could run into several millions of pounds per year at peak sales.

"The agreement with SB is an important step in Proteus' development, being the first of several revenue generating agreements planned for this financial year," commented Jurek Sikorski, Proteus' chief executive.