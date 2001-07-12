Protherics sells CAMD to Tularik

UK biopharmaceutical company Protherics is selling its Computer-AidedMolecule Design operations to Tularik, a San Francisco, USA-based drug discovery company, for 400,000 of the latter's shares, with a current value of approximately $9.4 million. The sale will include the transfer of Protherics' CAMD technology and its VA Linux hardware system, as well as existing CAMD research agreements.

"The sales proceeds, combined with the reduced operating costs as a result of this divestment, create a strong platform for Protherics to drive the development of its immunotherapeutic products," said chief executive Andrew Heath. These include the rattlesnake antivenom CroFab (launched last year) and its angiotensin vaccine for the treatment of hypertension. Mr Heath added that "CroFab sales are in line with expectations and UK trials for our angiotensin vaccine are on track, with preparations underway for larger Phase II proof-of-efficacy studies."