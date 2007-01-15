Protherics updates on Voraxaze progress

UK biopharmaceuticals firm Protherics has issued an update on its progress in the USA and Europe with Voraxaze (glucarpidase), an adjunctive therapy for patients experiencing, or at risk of, toxicity from methotrexate, a widely-used anticancer agent.
On November 7, 2006, Protherics said it was proposing to resubmit its Biologics License Application for Voraxaze to the Food and Drug Administration in the USA, following the agency's request for additional manufacturing data. The company also stated that it believed that its product would be eligible for priority review, thus reducing the time for the BLA review from 10 to six months and that the FDA has now granted a fast-track designation, which supports expectations of an expedited approval process, with possible clearance from the second half of 2008.
In Europe, Protherics submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for Voraxaze to the European Medicines Evaluation Agency (EMEA) in June 2005. The
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze