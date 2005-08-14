Provagil "improves wakefulness"

US firm Cephalon says that results of its pivotal Phase III study of Provigil (modafinil) in patients with shift work sleep disorder (SWSD), showing improvements in their wakefulness, performance and level of attention, have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, August 1 issue.

"This study further clarifies the role excessive sleepiness plays in shift work sleep disorder, and the value of Provigil in treating excessive sleepiness," said Paul Blake, executive vice president, worldwide medical and regulatory operations at Cephalon. "We have completed an even larger Phase III study in shift work sleep disorder with our second wake-promoting agent, Nuvigil (armodafinil) Tablets, which currently is being reviewed as part of our request for marketing approval by the [US] Food and Drug Administration," he added.

The three-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study sponsored by Cephalon was conducted at 28 centers in the USA between December 2001 and September 2002. All 204 patients treated in the study were pre-screened for SWSD and received 200mg of Provigil or placebo. Key results of the trial show that: