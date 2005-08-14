Provagil "improves wakefulness"

US firm Cephalon says that results of its pivotal Phase III study of Provigil (modafinil) in patients with shift work sleep disorder (SWSD), showing improvements in their wakefulness, performance and level of attention, have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, August 1 issue.
"This study further clarifies the role excessive sleepiness plays in shift work sleep disorder, and the value of Provigil in treating excessive sleepiness," said Paul Blake, executive vice president, worldwide medical and regulatory operations at Cephalon. "We have completed an even larger Phase III study in shift work sleep disorder with our second wake-promoting agent, Nuvigil (armodafinil) Tablets, which currently is being reviewed as part of our request for marketing approval by the [US] Food and Drug Administration," he added.
The three-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study sponsored by Cephalon was conducted at 28 centers in the USA between December 2001 and September 2002. All 204 patients treated in the study were pre-screened for SWSD and received 200mg of Provigil or placebo. Key results of the trial show that:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze