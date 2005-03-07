Provalis half-year 2004 results in line

UK pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics firm Provalis has announced second half-year 2004 sales of L6.7 million ($12.8 million), up 4.6% on the like-year earlier period, with a gross profit of L3.5 million.

Within the pharamceutical sector, which achieved turnover of L6.1 million, up 5.2%, sales of Diclomax (diclofenac sodium) reached L2.8 million, helped by the market withdrawal of Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) from the market in October 2004 and the resulting unease over COX-2 inhibitors. These revenues were also diminished by an increase in competition from generics, which maintained sales in line with expectations. The group's anti-osteoporosis agent Calceos (colecalciferol and calcium carbonate), earned L400,000, up 42.0% on the same period of the previous year.