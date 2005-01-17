Provalis sees 2004 sales grow 5%

UK pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics firm Provalis has reported sales for 2004 of L6.7 million ($12.8 million), a rise of 5% over the previous year and in line with the board's expectations.
Turnover from the pharmaceuticals business was about L6.1 million, up 5% on 2003. The second-quarter sales were particularly strong, despite the impact of wholesalers deferring purchases until after the 7% price reduction under the UK's Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme which takes effect this month.
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