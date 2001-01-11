Provalis to market Dimethaid's Pennsaid in UK

Provalis has signed an exclusive agreement in which it gains UKdistribution rights to Dimethaid Research of Canada's Pennsaid Topical Solution (diclofenac), recently approved by the UK Medicines Control Agency, for a period of 10 years. The company has also negotiated a right of first refusal to market the drug in Ireland. The UK will be the first commercial launch of Pennsaid, which is indicated for the treatment of the symptoms of osteoarthritis.