Provenge provides survival benefit for prostate cancer patients

US biotechnology company Dendreon says that data from a Phase III study of Provenge (sipuleucel-T), its active cellular immunotherapeutic agent, demonstrates a significant survival benefit when the drug is used to treat prostate cancer. The results were published in the July issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study showed that men with asymptomatic, metastatic, androgen-independent prostate cancer who received the product had an average survival time that was 4.5 months longer than individuals given placebo. In addition, 34% of the treated subjects were alive after 36 months, compared with 11% of those receiving placebo.
"The survival benefit demonstrated in this trial, combined with the favorable safety profile of Provenge, will form the basis of our BLA [Biologics License Application] submission to the Food and Drug Administration later this year," commented Dendreon's vice president of clinical affairs, Mark Frohlich.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze