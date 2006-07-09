Saturday 8 November 2025

Provenge provides survival benefit for prostate cancer patients

9 July 2006

US biotechnology company Dendreon says that data from a Phase III study of Provenge (sipuleucel-T), its active cellular immunotherapeutic agent, demonstrates a significant survival benefit when the drug is used to treat prostate cancer. The results were published in the July issue of the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study showed that men with asymptomatic, metastatic, androgen-independent prostate cancer who received the product had an average survival time that was 4.5 months longer than individuals given placebo. In addition, 34% of the treated subjects were alive after 36 months, compared with 11% of those receiving placebo.

"The survival benefit demonstrated in this trial, combined with the favorable safety profile of Provenge, will form the basis of our BLA [Biologics License Application] submission to the Food and Drug Administration later this year," commented Dendreon's vice president of clinical affairs, Mark Frohlich.

