Provisional 2004 results from Bayer show return to profit

Germany's Bayer Group, which will present its full financial results on March 15, has released provisional/unaudited figures which show that turnover for 2004 increased 4.2% to 29.76 billion euros ($39.40 billion). Operating profit (earnings before interest and tax) and excluding special items, increased 53.1% to 2.24 billion euros. Fourth-quarter net earnings were 41.0 million euros, marking a return to profit for the company.
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