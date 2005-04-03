Proximagen rises L14.5M as part of flotation

UK-based Proximagen Neuroscience, a spin-out from King's College London, has raised L14.5 million ($27.0 million) as part of a flotation on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. The shares are due to start trading on March 31.
Proceeds of the fund raising will be used to further the company's research on Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease candidates.
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