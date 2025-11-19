PROZAC APPROVED FOR OCD IN USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine hydrochloride) as a treatment for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, on the condition that the company carries out relapse prevention and pediatric studies, as well as providing drug interaction information. Prozac is now approved for OCD in 11 countries worldwide.
Patients with OCD suffer from recurrent, unwanted and unpleasant thoughts, and/or repetitive, ritualistic behaviors that cause marked distress, are time-consuming and can interfere significantly with their ability to function. A common fear is that of germs or contamination, which the patient attempts to assuage by persistent hand-washing. Typically, people with OCD know that their obsessions are irrational but have little or no control over them.
Clinical trials of Prozac in adult patients with moderate-to-severe OCD have revealed that treated patients underwent between four-point and nine-point reductions on the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale, while those who received placebo improved by an average of just one point.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze