PROZAC APPROVED FOR OCD IN USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly's antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine hydrochloride) as a treatment for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, on the condition that the company carries out relapse prevention and pediatric studies, as well as providing drug interaction information. Prozac is now approved for OCD in 11 countries worldwide.

Patients with OCD suffer from recurrent, unwanted and unpleasant thoughts, and/or repetitive, ritualistic behaviors that cause marked distress, are time-consuming and can interfere significantly with their ability to function. A common fear is that of germs or contamination, which the patient attempts to assuage by persistent hand-washing. Typically, people with OCD know that their obsessions are irrational but have little or no control over them.

Clinical trials of Prozac in adult patients with moderate-to-severe OCD have revealed that treated patients underwent between four-point and nine-point reductions on the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale, while those who received placebo improved by an average of just one point.