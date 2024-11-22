Prozac Positive Ruling

- Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine) was held not to be responsible for a 1989 shooting incident which left nine people dead and 13 injured in the USA. A jury in Louisville, Kentucky, found that the case brought by Joseph Wesbecker, part of a campaign against the drug orchestrated by the Church of Scientology, was without merit. This was the first of several cases brought against Lilly on this issue.