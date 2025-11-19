PRYOR REPORT SLAMS INDUSTRY OVER PRICES

A report published by the US Senate Special Committee on Aging says the US pharmaceutical industry continued to raise some prices of frequently-prescribed drugs far above the overall inflation rate in 1993.

While average drug price inflation moderated in 1993, average wholesale prices of over two-thirds of the 200 most frequently prescribed drugs rose more than the 2.7% rise in the Consumer Price Index, says the study; it uses average wholesale prices which do not reflect actual prices paid after discounts or prices paid by hospitals or managed care groups. The highest rise was 21% for the 2.5mg dose of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's heart drug Lozol (indapamide). The second-highest was 13% for a 200mg dose of Burroughs Wellcome's antiviral Zovirax (aciclovir), while Forest labs' UAD Laboratories Lorcet plus (propoxy/acetamin) painkiller rose 12%.

These findings "call into question the ability of the marketplace to contain drug prices," said Committee chairman Senator David Pryor. Prescription drug prices should not be allowed to outpace inflation, he said, although he stopped short of endorsing government price controls. The US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association said that while some drug prices did rise faster than the CPI, they should be viewed in the aggregate across all products, which would show price rises have moderated to 3.1%.