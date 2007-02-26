PS522501 enters Ph I metabolic disease trial

US drugmaker Pharmacopeia says that Schering-Plough has initiated a Phase I trial of PS522501, which was identified in a collaboration between the two firms. The New Jersey-headquartered firm said that the study would assess the compound as a potential treatment for metabolic diseases.
Pharmacopeia added that the trial is the third program to be initiated under its accord with Schering-Plough, which is solely responsible for further development of the drug.
