PSC accuses Merck & Co of "jury tampering"

As the fourth federal Vioxx (rofecoxib) case gets set to go to court, the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC) is calling for Merck & Co to stop its attempts to sway the jury pool. It says that Merck has blanketed the area that is covered by the Federal Courts Eastern District of Louisiana jurisdiction with an extensive television advertising campaign designed to create favorable impressions of the company during the ongoing several months prior to and during trials in the Louisiana court.

The PSC is the 13-member lawyer group formed to represent the plaintiffs in pretrial proceedings in the Vioxx Multi-District Litigations. It says it deals with all case-related issues, gather evidence, interview witnesses, select experts, meet with judges and opposing counsel, and develop strategy on a national basis.

"Merck's advertising investment in the New Orleans market while trials are ongoing has been targeted from the beginning under the guise of a national campaign," said Russ Herman, a senior partner of Herman, Herman, Katz & Cotlar, and the PSC's liaison counsel. "Merck has been engaged in one of the most aggressive and expensive ad campaigns in pharmaceutical history in an attempt to vindicate a drug that was taken off the market because it was proven to cause heart attacks, strokes and deaths," he claimed.