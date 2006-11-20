Saturday 8 November 2025

pSivida negotiating $16M funding

20 November 2006

Perth, Australia-based bio-nanotechnology company pSivida says that it is negotiating a non-binding memorandum of understanding with an investment fund specializing in the biotechnology sector.

The MOU is expected to provide for the fund to make an A$5.2 million ($4.0 million) convertible preferred equity investment at current market in pSivida with warrant coverage and anti-dilution protection and an A$28.5 million investment over time in a "special purpose vehicle" to fund pSivida's portion of the costs to develop its lead ophthalmic development product, Medidur for the treatment of the chronic eye disease diabetic macular edema. At closing, it is expected that the company will receive a total of A$6.5 million consisting of the A$5.2 million equity investment and a payment by the SPV to pSivida of A$1.3 million.

pSivida and Alimera Sciences are now co-funding the development and will co-share in the profits of Medidur for DME, which is currently in Phase III multinational clinical trials. The Australian firm expects that the SPV will receive pSivida's profit share payments under the Alimera co-development agreement and will distribute the payments to the fund and pSivida.

