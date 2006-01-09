pSivida signs series of technology evaluation deals

Australian biotechnology firm pSivida, a specialist developer of nanotechnology-based drug delivery platforms, says that its subsidiary pSivida Inc has signed evaluation agreements with several large pharmaceutical firms which allow the assessment of its proprietary platform technologies in combination with various developmental medications.

In December 2005, the firm acquired USA-based drug delivery firm Control Delivery Systems and, in doing so, purchased the Medidur implant which is involved in ongoing trials as a delivery mechanism for fluocinolone acetonide in patients with diabetic macular edema.

Gavin Rezos, pSivida's managing director, commented that the evaluation accords indicate the growing interest in the firm, and added that the company intends to enter into more deals in 2006.