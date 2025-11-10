PSSA Sale Of Medikredit In South Africa Slammed

The Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa has sold its clearing bureau, Medikredit, to multinationals Eli Lilly and Glaxo Wellcome, but has come under fire from pharmacists for the move.

Medikredit was jointly owned by five branches of the PSSA and incorporated a number of businesses involved in the processing and management of health care benefits throughout the country. It provided a nationwide prescription collection, checking, auditing and advisory service, and held the leading share of the private prescription processing market through contracts with more than half of the 190 registered health schemes as well as virtually all the 3,000 retail pharmacies in South Africa.

Many pharmacists (and other roleplayers) believe it is undesirable that manufacturers own the Medikredit database, and have expressed concern about the vertical integration by drug companies into the PBM market. They say manufacturers are keeping quiet about the real intention, ie to "take control of the marketplace" through vertical integration, the Marketletter's local correspondent reports.