Psychiatrists urged to adopt "2-COM"

A European Think Tank panel of leading psychiatrists presented to over7,000 colleagues in Montreux, Switzerland, a new tool designed to enhance two-way communication between patient and clinician, and urged support of the initiative worldwide in improving better patient care in the clinical setting.
2-COM is a simple problem checklist and a set of three analogue scales designed to allow longitudinal assessment of the patient's experience of treatment, ability to cope with social environments and overall sense of wellbeing. Preliminary pilot study data on over 100 patients with schizophrenia at six European centers showed that in more than 80% of occasions, the patients found the checklist useful. New data presented in Montreux from a larger field trial of an additional 243 patients reinforce the initial findings that 2-COM is a useful tool in improving patient satisfaction.
Importantly, the data confirmed there is a great discordance between what problems the clinician thinks the patient is suffering and those he/she is actually experiencing and wants to discuss.
