Public citizen slams FDA's drug label rules and Bush Admin for trying to override law

According to the US consumer activist group Public Citizen, the Food and Drug Administration, although it has improved a drug labeling regulation through revisions announced last month (Marketletter January 30), "continues to ignore the fact that its rule will not guarantee patients the most accurate, up-to-date information about their medicines."

Further, it says, in an end-run around Congress, the FDA has added to the rule a preamble designed to preempt law suits filed by patients under state law, potentially leaving victims of agency-approved drugs with no remedy for any harm caused by the approved drug.

Sidney Wolfe, director of Public Citizen's Health Research Group, said revisions in the final version of the rule released will simplify and prioritize the labeling information that doctors receive. But the vast majority of patients will not get that information unless they specifically request it. Instead, they commonly receive patient information leaflets that are commercially produced but whose content is not scrutinized by the FDA.