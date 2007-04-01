Public consultation for CHMP Ph I guidelines

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) has issued a draft guideline on regulations for the Phase I clinical trials of potentially risky pharmaceutical products. A two-month long public consultation will continue until May 23.
The EMEA explained, in a statement, that the new requirements have been prepared after "extensive review and discussion of the very serious adverse reactions that occurred during first-in-man trials of TGN 1412" (Marketletters passim).
A major element of the guideline covers the transition from animal or in vitro studies to Phase I. It also dictates formulas for calculating the first doses of new drugs to be given to human trial volunteers, the dose-escalation process and risk management.
