Public Offering In Romania's Sicomed

Romania's State Ownership Fund is to make a public offering of shares inSicomed Bucuresti, the country's largest local drug manufacturer, according to the Mediafax news agency. The price of the shares and their sale date will be announced shortly. Sicomed, which has a 35% share of the Romanian market, has a joint stock capital of 59.83 billion lei ($767,000), with 40% owned by the state. The remaining shareholders are individuals.
