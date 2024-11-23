Public Offerings: Brief Update

- Dura Pharmaceuticals has filed with the US Securities and ExchangeCommission for a public offering of up to $200 million in convertible subordinated notes. Corixa Corp has followed suit with a proposed initial public offering of 2.75 million shares of common stock at a price of $12-$14 per share. Meanwhile, Emisphere Technologies has commenced an offering of 1 million shares of common stock priced at $19 per share, while Synsorb Biotech has completed a public offering of 1.15 million shares for gross proceeds of $8.9 million. Zonagen has also completed its public offering, generating net proceeds of $72.3 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze