Pulsincap US Patent Granted

R P Scherer and British Technology Group have been granted a patent by the US Patent Office covering the Pulsincap drug delivery system. The patent covers controlled-release capsules incorporating water-swellable materials used to delay content release. The patent lasts until 2011. The equivalent European patent was granted in 1993 and will expire in 2010.
