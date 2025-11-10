Purchase of Cytogen Stock

US biopharmaceutical company Cytogen has announced that it has received $2.7 million from an affiliate of Fletcher Asset Management. for the purchase of 665,352 shares of Cytogen common stock.

The purchase of these shares results from an investment agreement signed by the two companies at the beginning of September.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cytogen can sell up to 675,000 additional shares to Fletcher at a 1% premium over an average of market prices during a specified time period. The total number of shares sold by Cytogen and purchased by Fletcher cannot exceed 4.9% of the total number of outstanding shares.