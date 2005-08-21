PURE trial addresses the "taboo" condition of urinary incontinence across Europe

The World Health Organization has described urinary incontinence as one of the "last medical taboos" facing science. Small but unavoidable moments of stress like laughing, sneezing, lifting, coughing or exercising can cause urine to leak and, while the condition affects about 65 million women worldwide, these are the ones who have overcome their embarassment to seek help. The actual number is likely to be higher.

Sometimes leakage can be caused by a strong urge to pass urine, a form of the condition known as Urge UI as opposed to Stress UI, which affects more people. Mixed episodes are also common. Another factor which makes it difficult to get a true picture of the problem is that definitions of UI vary. They may range from specifying the occurrence of at least one episode within the last 12 months to detailing incontinence on a daily basis.

However, a new landmark investigation, PURE (Prospective Urinary Incontinence REsearch), has highlighted the realities facing women with SUI and identified a shortfall in treatment. Baseline data from the trial, which is the first in Europe to investigate the economic and human impact of the condition, indicates that many women with SUI are receiving off-label medications or no drug intervention at all.